Westpark Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for SpringBig (NASDAQ:SBIG)

Westpark Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of SpringBig (NASDAQ:SBIG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Westpark Capital currently has a $1.00 price target on the stock.

SpringBig Stock Performance

SBIG stock opened at $0.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.75. SpringBig has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.15.

SpringBig (NASDAQ:SBIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.50 million.

SpringBig Company Profile

SpringBig Holdings, Inc develops and operates a software platform that provides marketing and customer engagement services to cannabis dispensaries and brands in the United States and Canada. Its platform offers customer loyalty and marketing automation solutions. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

