Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.000-2.100 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $280.0 million-$290.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $280.1 million.

Shares of NASDAQ WLDN traded down $0.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.18. 129,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,406. The company has a market cap of $458.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68 and a beta of 1.39. Willdan Group has a 1 year low of $17.09 and a 1 year high of $34.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $122.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.02 million. Willdan Group had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 10.62%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Willdan Group will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WLDN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Willdan Group in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut Willdan Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

In other news, major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager sold 1,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $58,143.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,522,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,219,966.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Willdan Group news, Director Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 5,267 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total transaction of $169,386.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 413,908 shares in the company, valued at $13,311,281.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager sold 1,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $58,143.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,522,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,219,966.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 410,125 shares of company stock worth $12,661,882. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

