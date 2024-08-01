Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $155.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Wingstop Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of WING traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $371.66. 514,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,410. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $394.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $360.69. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.69. Wingstop has a 1-year low of $150.08 and a 1-year high of $431.03.

Wingstop Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 31.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WING shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $456.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $421.00 to $461.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $407.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $348.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kate S. Lavelle sold 750 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.57, for a total transaction of $295,927.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,567 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,407,431.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 645 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.74, for a total value of $255,252.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,147 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,036,873.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,191 shares of company stock worth $2,443,547 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

