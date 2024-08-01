Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) PT Raised to $360.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $345.00 to $360.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential downside of 1.81% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Wingstop from $407.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $345.58.

Wingstop Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WING traded down $7.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $366.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,497. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.69. Wingstop has a 1-year low of $150.08 and a 1-year high of $431.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $394.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $360.60.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $155.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Wingstop will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kate S. Lavelle sold 750 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.57, for a total transaction of $295,927.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,567 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,431.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Wingstop news, Director Kate S. Lavelle sold 750 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.57, for a total transaction of $295,927.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,431.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 4,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.40, for a total transaction of $1,676,772.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,238,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,191 shares of company stock valued at $2,443,547 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WING. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Wingstop by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,924,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,071,473,000 after buying an additional 104,780 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 4.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,273,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $833,026,000 after purchasing an additional 101,917 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Wingstop by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,107,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $284,253,000 after buying an additional 19,540 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Wingstop by 155.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 873,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $224,093,000 after buying an additional 531,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter worth about $103,899,000.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

