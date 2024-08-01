WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) Price Target Raised to $13.00

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Free Report) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of WisdomTree from $7.75 to $9.25 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on WisdomTree from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on WisdomTree from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded WisdomTree from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.96.

Get WisdomTree alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WT

WisdomTree Price Performance

WisdomTree Announces Dividend

NYSE:WT opened at $11.94 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.01. WisdomTree has a one year low of $6.06 and a one year high of $12.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,908,000. Capital Management Corp VA acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree during the 4th quarter worth about $8,342,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in WisdomTree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,003,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,840,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in WisdomTree by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,998,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,710,000 after purchasing an additional 294,060 shares during the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WisdomTree

(Get Free Report)

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.