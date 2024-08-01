Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after StockNews.com downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The stock had previously closed at $183.19, but opened at $153.11. Woodward shares last traded at $153.91, with a volume of 459,396 shares trading hands.

Several other analysts also recently commented on WWD. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Woodward from $228.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Woodward from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Woodward from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.22.

Get Woodward alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Woodward

Institutional Trading of Woodward

Woodward Stock Down 0.7 %

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Woodward by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Woodward in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Woodward during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Woodward during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Woodward in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. Woodward had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $847.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.48%.

Woodward Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.