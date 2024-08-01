Workiva (NYSE:WK) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.94-0.98 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $727-729 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $721.22 million. Workiva also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.22-0.24 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Workiva in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Workiva from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Workiva from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Workiva from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workiva has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $105.14.

NYSE:WK traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.55. The stock had a trading volume of 783,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,566. Workiva has a 1-year low of $69.40 and a 1-year high of $116.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.89. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -42.52 and a beta of 1.07.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $175.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.85 million. Research analysts expect that Workiva will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total transaction of $279,815.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,519,971.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

