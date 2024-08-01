WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Given New C$252.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$245.00 to C$252.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.03% from the company’s current price.

WSP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on WSP Global from C$239.00 to C$241.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on WSP Global from C$249.00 to C$252.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their target price on WSP Global from C$265.00 to C$273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. ATB Capital increased their target price on WSP Global from C$225.00 to C$235.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on WSP Global from C$235.00 to C$250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WSP Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$246.92.

WSP stock traded down C$4.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$224.94. The company had a trading volume of 128,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,164. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$213.69 and a 200-day moving average of C$212.24. WSP Global has a one year low of C$174.39 and a one year high of C$230.98. The stock has a market cap of C$28.05 billion, a PE ratio of 49.92, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.90.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.48 by C$0.07. WSP Global had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 3.88%. The business had revenue of C$2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.76 billion. Research analysts predict that WSP Global will post 8.0954598 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec sold 2,884,630 shares of WSP Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$206.30, for a total transaction of C$595,099,169.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

