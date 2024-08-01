WSP Global (TSE:WSP) PT Raised to C$235.00 at ATB Capital

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at ATB Capital from C$225.00 to C$235.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WSP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on WSP Global from C$237.00 to C$245.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$239.00 to C$241.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$249.00 to C$252.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$245.00 to C$235.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$235.00 to C$255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$246.92.

Shares of WSP Global stock traded down C$4.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$224.94. 128,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,164. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82. WSP Global has a twelve month low of C$174.39 and a twelve month high of C$230.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$213.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$212.24.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.48 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.76 billion. WSP Global had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 9.05%. Research analysts forecast that WSP Global will post 8.0954598 EPS for the current year.

In other WSP Global news, insider Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec sold 2,884,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$206.30, for a total value of C$595,099,169.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

