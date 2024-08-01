Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.620-1.740 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.690. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.70.

NYSE XHR traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.64. 1,339,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,597. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $15.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.27 and a beta of 1.51.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.28). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $267.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.80 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 252.64%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

