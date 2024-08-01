Xerox Holdings Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:XRX)

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the information technology services provider on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.55%.

Xerox has a dividend payout ratio of 52.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Xerox to earn $1.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.5%.

Get Xerox alerts:

Xerox Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of Xerox stock traded down $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $10.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,192,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,204,172. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.24. Xerox has a 52 week low of $10.28 and a 52 week high of $19.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Xerox had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 7.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Xerox will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Xerox in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Xerox from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on XRX

Xerox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.