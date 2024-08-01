XML Financial LLC Acquires 1,750 Shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM)

XML Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 11,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $353,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,265,000.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.47. 56,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,261. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.00. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.32 and a 52 week high of $15.78.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0916 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

