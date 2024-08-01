XML Financial LLC Buys 447 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. NBT Bank N A NY bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of VUG stock traded down $6.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $361.27. 1,277,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,008,361. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $370.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $348.20. The stock has a market cap of $124.45 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $260.65 and a 12 month high of $392.14.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

