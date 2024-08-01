XML Financial LLC Has $1.04 Million Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

XML Financial LLC trimmed its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 34.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,239 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of BCE by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 43,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its position in BCE by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 653,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,716,000 after purchasing an additional 22,369 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its holdings in BCE by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 331,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,221,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 31,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BCE traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,377,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,425. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.13 and a 1-year high of $42.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. BCE had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BCE. CIBC raised shares of BCE from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on BCE from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on BCE from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BCE

BCE Company Profile

(Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.