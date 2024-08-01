XML Financial LLC Lowers Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

XML Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,415 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 73.5% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Novartis by 480.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

NVS has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Novartis in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Novartis from $121.00 to $122.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays upgraded Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.13.

NVS stock traded up $0.65 on Thursday, reaching $112.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,054,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,202. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $92.19 and a 52 week high of $112.49. The company has a market capitalization of $229.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 34.56% and a net margin of 33.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

