XML Financial LLC Makes New $700,000 Investment in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ)

XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000. XML Financial LLC owned approximately 1.25% of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,038,000. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $424,000. Semus Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $480,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 209,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,770,000 after acquiring an additional 7,797 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,372. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.26. The firm has a market cap of $164.88 million, a PE ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.02. Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.66 and a fifty-two week high of $49.81.

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Dividend Announcement

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were paid a $0.4197 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.00%.

The Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that primarily involves stocks within the Nasdaq-100. Combining equity investments with a call strategy, the fund seeks to generate stable income while offering potential for capital growth GPIQ was launched on Oct 24, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

