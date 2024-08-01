XML Financial LLC Sells 1,769 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

XML Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,632 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,769 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ENB. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Enbridge by 836.4% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

ENB traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.60. The company had a trading volume of 5,788,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,449,265. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $38.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $80.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.63.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 10.53%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.669 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 136.04%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

