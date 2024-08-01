XML Financial LLC Trims Stock Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

XML Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,006 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BHP. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BHP Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,902,182 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,359,518,000 after buying an additional 589,317 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in BHP Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,430,056 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $302,625,000 after buying an additional 168,875 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in BHP Group by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,389,504 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $299,847,000 after buying an additional 1,395,940 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,837,000. Finally, Westwood Global Investments LLC grew its stake in BHP Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 1,168,988 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,439,000 after buying an additional 14,691 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of BHP Group stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,525,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,424,843. BHP Group Limited has a 52-week low of $53.47 and a 52-week high of $69.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on BHP. Citigroup began coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BHP

BHP Group Profile

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.