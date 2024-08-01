Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,100,598 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,248% from the previous session’s volume of 81,633 shares.The stock last traded at $41.21 and had previously closed at $41.99.

Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.61. The company has a market cap of $541.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 264.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 41,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 29,857 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 1,927.9% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,637,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,820 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 1,921.4% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 555,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,818,000 after buying an additional 528,351 shares during the period. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,346,000.

About Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (DBEU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted and currency-hedged index of companies in developed Europe. DBEU was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Xtrackers.

