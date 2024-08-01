yearn.finance (YFI) Price Down 0.4% Over Last Week

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. yearn.finance has a total market capitalization of $186.95 million and approximately $15.90 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One yearn.finance token can now be purchased for about $5,610.22 or 0.08630582 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, yearn.finance has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About yearn.finance

yearn.finance’s launch date was July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,322 tokens. The official message board for yearn.finance is medium.com/iearn. yearn.finance’s official website is yearn.finance. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @yearnfi.

yearn.finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Yearn.finance (YFI) is a DeFi protocol created by Andre Cronje that automates yield farming by finding and investing in the highest-yielding opportunities in DeFi. It aims to maximize returns and reduce risks for users and allows YFI token holders to participate in governance decisions.”

