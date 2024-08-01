Zimmer Partners LP Acquires New Stake in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 350,018 shares of the security and automation business’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ADT by 10.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,406,307 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $237,930,000 after buying an additional 3,427,575 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of ADT by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 29,579,797 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $198,776,000 after purchasing an additional 7,131,950 shares during the period. MGG Investment Group LP boosted its position in shares of ADT by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. MGG Investment Group LP now owns 11,974,970 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $81,669,000 after purchasing an additional 341,015 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ADT by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,587,542 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $51,748,000 after purchasing an additional 741,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in ADT during the first quarter worth approximately $22,667,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Get ADT alerts:

ADT Trading Down 8.9 %

ADT traded down $0.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,518,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,246,875. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.59. ADT Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.53 and a twelve month high of $7.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

ADT Company Profile

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.