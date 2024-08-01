Zimmer Partners LP Buys Shares of 50,000 BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB)

Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of BBB Foods during the first quarter valued at about $120,440,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BBB Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,934,000. Capital International Inc. CA purchased a new position in BBB Foods in the first quarter worth $33,004,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BBB Foods during the first quarter worth $18,668,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of BBB Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $8,355,000. 8.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BBB Foods Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE TBBB traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.98. 344,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 875,022. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.71. BBB Foods Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.71 and a 12-month high of $28.84.
About BBB Foods
BBB Foods Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates grocery retail stores in Mexico. It offers food products, drinks, hygiene and beauty products, home clean products, coffee, tea and substitutes, jellies and desserts, and baby and pet products. The company also provides branded, private label, and spot products.
