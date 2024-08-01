Zimmer Partners LP Sells 451,500 Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Zimmer Partners LP trimmed its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) by 91.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 451,500 shares during the quarter. Zimmer Partners LP’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 33.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 333,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after buying an additional 84,382 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 130,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 42,692 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 8.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,143,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748,082 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 255.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 857,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,970,000 after buying an additional 615,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

IOVA stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.16. The stock had a trading volume of 7,363,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,695,599. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 0.63. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $18.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 million. Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 23,615.70% and a negative return on equity of 71.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71400.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IOVA shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Piper Sandler cut Iovance Biotherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.64.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

