ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Shares Purchased by Washington Harbour Partners LP

Washington Harbour Partners LP boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 255,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. ZoomInfo Technologies makes up approximately 6.6% of Washington Harbour Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Washington Harbour Partners LP’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $4,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 792.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 598.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, Director Mark Patrick Mader sold 3,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $39,771.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,209.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $95,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,279,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,345,913.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Patrick Mader sold 3,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $39,771.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,209.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,974 shares of company stock valued at $298,154. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZI

ZoomInfo Technologies Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.02. The stock had a trading volume of 7,073,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,201,925. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.79 and a 12-month high of $19.39.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $310.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.84 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 6.24%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.