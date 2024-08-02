1,029 Shares in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Bought by New Covenant Trust Company N.A.

New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 256.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 281.2% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Stock Down 5.1 %

BKR stock traded down $1.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.74. 8,481,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,629,120. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.41. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $28.32 and a 1 year high of $39.05.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,791,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,945,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BKR shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

