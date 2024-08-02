11,893 Shares in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Acquired by Plato Investment Management Ltd

Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the first quarter worth $396,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its stake in Ovintiv by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 755,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,193,000 after purchasing an additional 210,451 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter valued at about $1,149,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 47,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Ovintiv from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.06.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 12,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,929 shares in the company, valued at $446,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $204,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,315,568.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Nance sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Price Performance

OVV traded down $3.20 on Friday, reaching $41.28. 3,126,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,043,513. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Ovintiv Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.68 and a twelve month high of $55.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.09.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 18.56%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.76%.

About Ovintiv

(Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.