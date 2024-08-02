1,507 Shares in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,696,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,202,707,000 after purchasing an additional 918,808 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 16.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,980,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $821,989,000 after acquiring an additional 286,134 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 14.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,743,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $723,741,000 after acquiring an additional 216,600 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 32,734.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,472,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $484,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,463 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,268,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,267,000 after acquiring an additional 248,493 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HUBB traded down $13.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $366.35. 599,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,013. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $248.37 and a one year high of $429.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $377.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $380.10.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.13. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.07 earnings per share. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HUBB shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Hubbell from $384.00 to $368.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $383.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hubbell from $397.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hubbell currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.57.

In other news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,106 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total value of $449,909.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,348.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.34, for a total value of $779,402.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,004.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total transaction of $449,909.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,348.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,055 shares of company stock worth $1,232,139. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

