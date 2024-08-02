1,573 Shares in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Acquired by Lbp Am Sa

Lbp Am Sa purchased a new position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,573 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 454.3% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 40,556 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $10,752,000 after buying an additional 33,240 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 231,660 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $61,418,000 after purchasing an additional 85,573 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 14,793 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $3,922,000 after buying an additional 7,148 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,165 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $4,203,000 after buying an additional 9,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Coinbase Global Stock Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ:COIN traded down $7.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $205.14. 6,808,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,235,282. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $235.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.63 and a fifty-two week high of $283.48. The firm has a market cap of $50.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.36 and a beta of 3.40.

Insider Activity

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.61. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.75, for a total transaction of $2,357,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,784,221.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.75, for a total value of $2,357,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,195 shares in the company, valued at $16,784,221.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 16,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.08, for a total transaction of $3,473,870.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $988,716.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 257,101 shares of company stock worth $55,742,178 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Coinbase Global from $196.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Singular Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on Coinbase Global from $84.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.27.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Coinbase Global

About Coinbase Global

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.