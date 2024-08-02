1,877 Shares in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Bought by Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp.

Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PKW. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Stock Performance

PKW traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,655. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.73 and its 200-day moving average is $103.63. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $84.19 and a 52 week high of $110.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.09.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.2245 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

