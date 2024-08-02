229 Shares in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Purchased by Plato Investment Management Ltd

Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Commerce Bank raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5.0% in the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 85 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 785 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Carlisle Companies

In related news, CAO Stephen Aldrich sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total transaction of $435,262.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Stephen Aldrich sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total value of $435,262.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total transaction of $255,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,037.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,129 shares of company stock worth $33,720,377 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CSL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.00.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

CSL stock traded down $13.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $404.85. The company had a trading volume of 560,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $235.79 and a 1 year high of $443.87. The company has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $416.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $383.64.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by $0.40. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 27.88% and a return on equity of 31.65%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

