2x Long VIX Futures ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (BATS:UVIX)

2x Long VIX Futures ETF (BATS:UVIX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 28,944 call options on the company. This is an increase of 27% compared to the typical volume of 22,731 call options.

2x Long VIX Futures ETF Price Performance

BATS:UVIX traded up $1.06 on Friday, hitting $7.04. 14,883,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 2x Long VIX Futures ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its holdings in shares of 2x Long VIX Futures ETF by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of 2x Long VIX Futures ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 2x Long VIX Futures ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000.

2x Long VIX Futures ETF Company Profile

The 2x Long VIX Futures ETF (UVIX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Long VIX Futures index. The fund tracks an index that provides 2x daily leveraged exposure to a portfolio comprising first- and second-month VIX futures positions with a weighted average maturity of one month. UVIX was launched on Mar 28, 2022 and is managed by Volatility Shares.

