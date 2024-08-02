3,001 Shares in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,001 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Credit Acceptance by 821.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,282 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the fourth quarter worth about $1,324,000. Crow s Nest Holdings LP grew its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP now owns 92,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,011,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the fourth quarter worth about $2,845,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,830,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Credit Acceptance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $395.67.

Credit Acceptance Stock Down 1.9 %

Credit Acceptance stock traded down $9.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $480.02. 113,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,653. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $518.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $532.60. The company has a current ratio of 13.79, a quick ratio of 13.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.44. Credit Acceptance Co. has a one year low of $379.77 and a one year high of $616.66.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $10.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.20 by $3.09. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm had revenue of $538.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 38.21 EPS for the current year.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

