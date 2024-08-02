5,081 Shares in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Bought by Bayesian Capital Management LP

Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in FormFactor by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor during the fourth quarter worth about $5,967,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor during the fourth quarter worth about $1,623,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the period. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 2,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total transaction of $112,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,266.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FormFactor news, Director Brian C. White sold 3,290 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $187,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,196. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total transaction of $112,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,701 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,066,266.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,536 shares of company stock valued at $1,900,394 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company's stock.

Shares of FORM opened at $47.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.37. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $63.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80 and a beta of 1.12.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $168.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.45 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 17.20%. Equities analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FORM shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.89.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

