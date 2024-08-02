5,768 Shares in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $374,530,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,141,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,663,000 after buying an additional 542,432 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,342,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $320,722,000 after acquiring an additional 422,002 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 178.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 319,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,278,000 after acquiring an additional 204,657 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,407,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,919,008,000 after acquiring an additional 170,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 2.0 %

Verisk Analytics stock traded up $5.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $266.66. 1,075,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,702. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.32 and a 1-year high of $287.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $268.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94. The stock has a market cap of $38.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.84.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 270.96% and a net margin of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $716.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 29.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $376,057.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,066,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $376,057.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,066,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.31, for a total transaction of $52,462.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,356,444.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,237 shares of company stock valued at $572,739. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $268.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Verisk Analytics from $278.00 to $263.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $268.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.