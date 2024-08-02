64,280 Shares in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) Acquired by Redwood Investment Management LLC

Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 64,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 27,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 11,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Prairiewood Capital LLC purchased a new position in Garrett Motion in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garrett Motion during the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 16,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 7,879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BWS Financial cut their price objective on Garrett Motion from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Garrett Motion Stock Down 0.1 %

GTX stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.75. The company had a trading volume of 77,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,173. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.18. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $10.16.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.00 million. Garrett Motion had a net margin of 6.44% and a negative return on equity of 33.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.88) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 3,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $37,827.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,337,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,647,353.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharging, air and fluid compression, and high-speed electric motor technologies for original equipment manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The company offers cutting-edge technology for the mobility and industrial space, including light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and industrial applications.

