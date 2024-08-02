6,502 Shares in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Acquired by Bayesian Capital Management LP

Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,502 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1,117.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,702 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of SUPN opened at $29.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.32. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.99 and a 52-week high of $35.44. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.97 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Activity

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Profile

In related news, insider Tillotson Martin Tami 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.