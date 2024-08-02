700 Shares in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Acquired by Beacon Capital Management LLC

Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 700 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Dorian LPG by 317.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 685 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 178.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 820 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of Dorian LPG during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,821 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dorian LPG during the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPG traded down $1.66 on Friday, reaching $38.04. 435,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,582. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.57. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 12 month low of $24.17 and a 12 month high of $51.66.

Dorian LPG ( NYSE:LPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.23. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 54.83% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The business had revenue of $114.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Dorian LPG’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Dorian LPG’s payout ratio is 26.32%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Dorian LPG from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

