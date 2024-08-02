8,928 Shares in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Acquired by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FAST. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Fastenal by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its holdings in Fastenal by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 13,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fastenal by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fastenal by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Team Hewins LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, July 15th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, July 15th. HSBC lifted their price target on Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Fastenal from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Fastenal Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of Fastenal stock traded down $4.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,142,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,691,324. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.01. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $53.83 and a 1-year high of $79.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.03.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 15.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $31,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,480. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $31,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,480. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 11,428 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total value of $732,191.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,096.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

