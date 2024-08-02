9,600 Shares in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Bought by Bayesian Capital Management LP

Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adient in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Adient by 201.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adient during the first quarter valued at about $135,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Adient by 41,090.9% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adient during the first quarter valued at about $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Adient

In other Adient news, Director Peter Carlin sold 4,207 shares of Adient stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $121,582.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,372.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Adient Price Performance

ADNT stock opened at $25.78 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Adient plc has a 52 week low of $22.93 and a 52 week high of $46.51.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Adient had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Adient plc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Adient from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Adient from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Adient from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Adient from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Adient from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Adient Profile

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

