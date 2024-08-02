967 Shares in 3M (NYSE:MMM) Bought by New Covenant Trust Company N.A.

New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 967 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $502,585,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 313.8% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,650,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $289,803,000 after buying an additional 2,010,319 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at $165,986,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 157.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,805,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $197,377,000 after buying an additional 1,103,459 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 8,766.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,080,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $118,168,000 after buying an additional 1,068,748 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMM has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday. Vertical Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on 3M from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on 3M from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.57.

3M Price Performance

MMM stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $126.45. 5,561,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,471,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.33. 3M has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $128.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 112.92% and a net margin of 3.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

3M Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. 3M’s payout ratio is -22.01%.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

