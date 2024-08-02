9,829 Shares in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) Bought by Bayesian Capital Management LP

Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 9,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNSO. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in MINISO Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in MINISO Group during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MINISO Group during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MINISO Group during the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in MINISO Group during the 1st quarter worth about $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on MINISO Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

MINISO Group Price Performance

NYSE:MNSO opened at $15.84 on Friday. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $15.71 and a 52 week high of $29.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.10.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. MINISO Group had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $515.70 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MINISO Group

(Free Report)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

