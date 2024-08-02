AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lessened its position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 83.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,594 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 61,937 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in AAON were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAON. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AAON by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,278,855 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $641,267,000 after buying an additional 61,544 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of AAON by 99.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 8,613 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of AAON by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AAON during the fourth quarter valued at $22,784,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AAON by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,354,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $247,778,000 after buying an additional 25,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Get AAON alerts:

Insider Activity at AAON

In other AAON news, CFO Rebecca Thompson sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,039,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,869. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AAON news, CFO Rebecca Thompson sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,039,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,869. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 28,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $2,146,866.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,894,778.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,646 shares of company stock worth $5,885,399 in the last 90 days. 18.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAON Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAON traded down $1.13 on Friday, reaching $85.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,032,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,974. AAON, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.24 and a twelve month high of $96.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.01 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.69.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. AAON had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $313.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAON Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. AAON’s payout ratio is 14.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AAON shares. StockNews.com cut AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Baird R W raised AAON to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. William Blair assumed coverage on AAON in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of AAON in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on AAON from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Read Our Latest Report on AAON

AAON Company Profile

(Free Report)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.