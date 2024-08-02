AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. AAON had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $313.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis.

AAON Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of AAON stock traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $86.41. The company had a trading volume of 544,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,670. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 40.91 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.28 and a 200-day moving average of $81.69. AAON has a 12 month low of $52.24 and a 12 month high of $96.34.

Get AAON alerts:

AAON Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other AAON news, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 29,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $2,699,032.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,337.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other AAON news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 28,200 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $2,146,866.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,894,778.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 29,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $2,699,032.98. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,337.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 71,646 shares of company stock valued at $5,885,399 in the last 90 days. 18.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAON has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. William Blair started coverage on AAON in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of AAON in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on AAON from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of AAON to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AAON

AAON Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.