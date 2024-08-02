AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) PT Raised to $102.00

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $102.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AAON. William Blair began coverage on shares of AAON in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Baird R W upgraded AAON to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of AAON in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

AAON Stock Down 0.2 %

AAON traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.73. 288,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,941. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 40.40 and a beta of 0.80. AAON has a 52-week low of $52.24 and a 52-week high of $96.34.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $313.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.77 million. AAON had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AAON will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AAON news, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 29,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $2,699,032.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,337.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 29,946 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $2,699,032.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,337.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rebecca Thompson sold 13,500 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,039,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,869. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,646 shares of company stock worth $5,885,399. 18.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of AAON

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAON. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AAON by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,278,855 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $641,267,000 after acquiring an additional 61,544 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in AAON by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 8,613 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in AAON by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in AAON in the 4th quarter worth about $22,784,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in AAON by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,354,242 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $247,778,000 after purchasing an additional 25,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

