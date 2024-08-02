Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL) Short Interest Update

Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 163,800 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the June 30th total of 172,600 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 71,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABL shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Abacus Life in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Abacus Life from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Abacus Life in a research report on Monday, June 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abacus Life

Abacus Life Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Abacus Life during the fourth quarter worth $463,000. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abacus Life during the first quarter worth $137,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abacus Life during the second quarter worth $8,105,000. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Abacus Life during the second quarter worth $2,811,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Abacus Life during the second quarter worth $9,909,000.

Shares of Abacus Life stock opened at $9.62 on Friday. Abacus Life has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.91 million, a P/E ratio of 481.24 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.18.

Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.49 million for the quarter. Abacus Life had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 4.96%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abacus Life will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abacus Life Company Profile

Abacus Life, Inc operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

