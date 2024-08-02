Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $109.35 and last traded at $109.67. Approximately 2,124,658 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 5,997,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABT. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Edward Jones lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.08. The stock has a market cap of $192.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.72.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.54%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 22,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $2,428,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,530,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 22,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $2,428,025.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,530,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jr. Robert E. Funck sold 10,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total transaction of $1,055,843.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 211,341 shares in the company, valued at $22,099,928.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abbott Laboratories

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABT. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,032 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 10,187 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,892,000. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

