Aberdeen International (TSE:AAB) Trading Down 13.3%

Shares of Aberdeen International Inc. (TSE:AAB – Get Free Report) dropped 13.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 165,510 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 193,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 22.09, a current ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of C$9.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.90.
Aberdeen International (TSE:AAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.01 million for the quarter.
Aberdeen International Inc, a resource investment and merchant banking company, focuses on small capitalization companies in the rare metals and renewal energy sectors. The company intends to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early-stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued resources and assets; companies in need of managerial, technical, and financial resources; companies undervalued in foreign capital markets; and companies operating in jurisdictions with low to moderate local political risk.
