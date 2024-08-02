Aberdeen International (TSE:AAB) Trading Down 13.3%

Shares of Aberdeen International Inc. (TSE:AAB – Get Free Report) dropped 13.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 165,510 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 193,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Aberdeen International Stock Down 13.3 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 22.09, a current ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of C$9.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.90.

Get Aberdeen International alerts:

Aberdeen International (TSE:AAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.01 million for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Aberdeen International

Aberdeen International Company Profile

In related news, insider Stan Bharti purchased 780,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,000.00. Insiders acquired a total of 1,177,000 shares of company stock valued at $56,135 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Aberdeen International Inc, a resource investment and merchant banking company, focuses on small capitalization companies in the rare metals and renewal energy sectors. The company intends to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early-stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued resources and assets; companies in need of managerial, technical, and financial resources; companies undervalued in foreign capital markets; and companies operating in jurisdictions with low to moderate local political risk.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.