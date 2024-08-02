Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Price Target Cut to $83.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $89.00 to $83.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $101.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Acadia Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $86.89.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of ACHC stock traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.58. The company had a trading volume of 175,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,729. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.86. Acadia Healthcare has a 12 month low of $62.04 and a 12 month high of $87.77.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $796.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Acadia Healthcare

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,861,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,065,000 after buying an additional 30,296 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,249,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,382,000 after buying an additional 77,509 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,156,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,944,000 after buying an additional 441,692 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,148,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,327,000 after buying an additional 238,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,035,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,490,000 after purchasing an additional 38,410 shares during the period.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.