Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.260-1.320 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.280. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Acadia Realty Trust also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.26-1.32 EPS.

Acadia Realty Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $21.47. 1,739,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,040,234. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.46. Acadia Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.24 and a fifty-two week high of $22.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.38.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.30). Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 0.03%. The company had revenue of $87.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Acadia Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. This is a boost from Acadia Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 900.00%.

AKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AKR

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.