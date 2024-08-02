Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKRGet Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.260-1.320 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.280. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Acadia Realty Trust also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.26-1.32 EPS.

Acadia Realty Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $21.47. 1,739,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,040,234. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.46. Acadia Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.24 and a fifty-two week high of $22.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.38.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKRGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.30). Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 0.03%. The company had revenue of $87.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Acadia Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. This is a boost from Acadia Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 900.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.40.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

