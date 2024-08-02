Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKRGet Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.26-1.32 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.28. Acadia Realty Trust also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.260-1.320 EPS.

Acadia Realty Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of AKR stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.48. 1,739,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,040,234. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.33 and its 200-day moving average is $17.38. Acadia Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.24 and a fifty-two week high of $22.51. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.46.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKRGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.30). Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 0.03%. The firm had revenue of $87.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Acadia Realty Trust’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is an increase from Acadia Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 900.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AKR has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised Acadia Realty Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Acadia Realty Trust from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Acadia Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.40.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

