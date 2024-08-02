Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.26-1.32 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.28. Acadia Realty Trust also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.260-1.320 EPS.

Acadia Realty Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of AKR stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.48. 1,739,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,040,234. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.33 and its 200-day moving average is $17.38. Acadia Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.24 and a fifty-two week high of $22.51. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.46.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.30). Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 0.03%. The firm had revenue of $87.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Acadia Realty Trust’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is an increase from Acadia Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 900.00%.

AKR has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised Acadia Realty Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Acadia Realty Trust from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Acadia Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.40.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

